ALBANY – The Phoebe Foundation Board of Directors has a new chair. Kari Middleton was appointed to replace Rick Doherty, who served as chairman of the board for the last five years.
“We are so appreciative of the time and service Rick gave as chairman of the Foundation board," Carolyn Higgins, president and chief fundraising officer for the Phoebe Foundation, said. "His dedication and leadership were vital during so many of our campaign initiatives. We are happy that he will still be serving as a member of the board and look forward to continuing to work with him.”
Doherty, CEO of Doherty, Duggan, Hart, and Tiernan, has been dedicated to philanthropy in southwest Georgia for many years. He began serving on the Phoebe Foundation Board of Directors in 2012 and has served as chair since 2017.
“It was a wonderful privilege to serve Phoebe and our community,” Doherty, who will remain a member of the board, said in a news release.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Georgia State University Law School, Middleton leads the litigation team at Baudino Law Group. Additionally, she has held several leadership positions in local organizations, and is an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She has been a member of the Phoebe Foundation Board of Directors since 2015.
“I am honored to be chosen to chair the Phoebe Foundation board," Middleton said. "The foundation is a wonderful organization that has provided many services to improve the health and wellness of our community, and I look forward to continuing the important work of the board."
“Kari is an asset to the board and will help further our mission of supporting the health system and advancing the health of the communities we serve,” Higgins said.
Phoebe Foundation also named two new board members: Dr. Olumayowa Abiodun, Phoebe plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and Sakina Nurbhai.
Phoebe Foundation is a philanthropic organization whose mission is to support Phoebe Putney Health System, a not-for-profit health care delivery system that serves a population of more than a half-million residents in southwest Georgia. Formally established in 1989, the foundation plays an integral role in supporting many of the health system’s initiatives as well as providing support to patients and Phoebe employees. With the help of generous donors, the Phoebe Foundation is able to provide life-saving technology and services in southwest Georgia. Learn more at SupportPhoebe.org.
