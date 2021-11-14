ALBANY – For the fifth consecutive grading period, The Leapfrog Group awarded Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital an “A” Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction is the top safety grade from Leapfrog and recognizes Phoebe’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Earning a fifth straight ‘A’ is a testament to the consistency of care patients receive at Phoebe and the ongoing commitment to patient safety demonstrated by the Phoebe Family,” Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Hudson said. “Our organization’s first value is ‘safety,’ and we live out that dedication to putting safety first every day.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“The Phoebe Family has spent the last 21 months battling a pandemic unlike anything we have ever endured, but we have never taken our eye off the ball when it comes to the safety of our patients” Joe Austin, Phoebe’s CEO, said. “Despite the COVID-19 challenges we continue to face, our care teams remain vigilant and focused on our goal of zero harm to patients in our care.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “I thank the leadership and work force of Phoebe for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see Phoebe’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
