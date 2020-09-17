ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is joining health care organizations across the globe Thursday in celebrating World Patient Safety Day, a commemoration designated by the World Health Organization.
“Safety is fundamental. That is our No. 1 value," Phoebe Putney Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "It’s listed first because every member of the Phoebe Family must put safety first every day – the safety of our patients, our visitors, ourselves and our co-workers. We are excited to celebrate World Patient Safety Day to highlight that fundamental commitment to safety."
As part of that commitment, Phoebe recently made some organizational changes to bring certain aspects of safety into greater focus. The health system created a systemwide organizational safety department and appointed new directors of patient safety and organizational safety.
“Patient safety has always been paramount at Phoebe," hospital Patient Safety Director Traci Akins, a registered nurse, said. "We are simply renewing our pledge to put it front and center and ensure it is the foundation of the Phoebe culture. Our recent ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group is validation of that pledge and the Phoebe Family’s dedication to continuous improvement when it comes to quality and safety.”
The theme for this year’s World Patient Safety Day is health worker safety.
“Health worker safety is more relevant than ever as we continue to battle COVID-19," Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Kitchen said. "We know keeping the Phoebe Family safe is crucial to ensuring our ability to keep our patients safe."
Phoebe also recently formed an Employee Safety Committee focused on protecting team members from COVID-19 and all other aspects of employee safety.
Another way Phoebe is working to ensure the well-being of all team members is through Care for the Caregiver, a peer-to-peer support program.
“Health care workers have difficult, stressful jobs," Phoebe Employee Assistance Program Therapist Sara Cornwell said. "They are subject to burnout, and they may suffer negative physical and emotional consequences following the loss of a patient or an unexpected outcome. Through our Care for the Caregiver Program, employees volunteer to go through special training so they can be a listening ear and provide emotional support to their peers. Our Employee Assistance Program also offers free counseling sessions with licensed therapists to all members of the Phoebe Family for support with any emotional needs."
Phoebe planned to “go orange” on Thursday. Orange is the signature color of the World Patient Safety Day campaign, representing gratitude and respect for health workers. Phoebe will externally light all its hospitals in orange and is encouraging Phoebe Family members to wear orange to show their solidarity and commitment to patient safety.
“We want all members of the Phoebe Family to know how much we value them, and how much we appreciate their commitment to patient safety, today and every other day throughout the year,” Steiner said.
