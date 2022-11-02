ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System is donating multiple properties near its main campus to Flint River Habitat for Humanity, allowing the nonprofit to build new homes and attract families to the neighborhood in need of residential revitalization.

“Our mission is to make the dream of homeownership a reality by providing safe, modern and affordable housing to families who qualify,” Flint River Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney said. “Since 1986, we have made that dream come true for more than 160 families in Dougherty and Lee Counties. Our greatest need right now is land where we can build, and this donation from Phoebe is a great gift at the perfect time.”

