ALBANY – Phoebe Hospice has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
“We are very proud to receive this recognition again," Phoebe Hospice Executive Director Jennifer Stephens said in a news release. "This is a testament to the effort and dedication our entire team makes to ensure we provide compassionate, high-quality care to hospice patients and their loved ones."
Award recipients were judged on 24 quality indicator measures resulting from CAHPS Hospice surveys rating hospice care experiences during the evaluation period: October 2019 through September 2020. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all partnering hospices within HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.
Phoebe Hospice serves 11 counties in southwest Georgia. The hospice team includes board-certified physicians, registered nurses, social workers, home health aides, chaplains, bereavement counselors and volunteers. The hospice nurse leads the experienced team of professionals who are dedicated to alleviating pain and distress. This team works with patients to identify specific needs and develops a plan that accommodates those needs.
The grounds at Willson Hospice House offer a tranquil and quiet environment, including the Lopez Trail. The nature trail, which is open to the public, was recently renovated. On Monday at 11 a.m., Phoebe will hold a short re-opening ceremony for the trail.
