ALBANY -- Officials with Phoebe Putney Health System completed the system's daylong Day of Remembrance Wednesday evening, marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic in the region with a laser light show at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
The hospital system had held tribute walks along pathways lined with signs highlighting local COVID-19-related milestones and ceremonies during which patients, community leaders and health care workers who've been on the front lines during the yearlong battle offered remarks. The events were held at Phoebe in Albany, Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Officials with the hospital system remained cautiously optimistic at the downturn of local COVID cases in the last several days and the increase in vaccinations being distributed locally, statewide and nationwide. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting Monday, vaccination criteria will expand to include Georgians ages 55 and older and individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.
"We believe and hope the end of the pandemic is in sight, but we cannot celebrate yet," Phoebe health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. "But the situation is far different today than it was a year ago. We now have testing and the vaccines ... we've certainly made dramatic improvements over this year."
Thursday morning, Phoebe officials announced that the number of patients in the Phoebe system being treated for COVID-19 were 27 at Phoebe's main campus and Phoebe North in Albany and six at Phoebe Sumter.
"We can't relax until that number is zero," Phoebe Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. James Black said.
