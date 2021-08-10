With the current COVID-19 surge impacting the emergency department at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, the hospital system's Mobile Wellness Clinics have set up onsite this week to help with overflow patients and to administer monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID patients.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Special Illustration: Phoebe
With the current COVID-19 surge impacting the emergency department at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, the hospital system's Mobile Wellness Clinics have set up onsite this week to help with overflow patients and to administer monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID patients.
AMERICUS – The current COVID-19 surge is impacting the emergency department at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center here, Phoebe officials said in a news release. Due to an increase of patients in the ER, Phoebe’s Mobile Wellness Clinics set up onsite this week to help with overflow patients and to administer monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID patients.
“We normally have a few rooms set aside in our emergency department where COVID patients receive the monoclonal antibody infusions, but because our ER was so busy today, we needed those rooms to care for our ER patients,” Brandi Lunneborg, the CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, said. “Having the mobile wellness clinics here to lend a hand ensures our COVID patients’ care is not delayed and allows us to help those who present to the ER with less severe conditions quicker.”
The monoclonal antibody infusions have shown outstanding results for COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe illness. The laboratory-made antibodies mimic the human body’s natural response to the coronavirus. They work by attaching to the virus and stopping it from invading human cells. Many patients show significant symptom relief within 24 hours of receiving the therapy. Patients must be referred by a physician for the treatment. Physicians interested in referring COVID-19 patients for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Phoebe Sumter should call (229) 931-1394.
While the mobile wellness clinics are at Phoebe Sumter to help with overflow ER patients and monoclonal antibody infusions, COVID vaccines and tests are not available. To schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccine or a COVID test, call (229) 312-MYMD (6963). Any future mobile wellness clinic vaccination events will continue as scheduled, and the mobile clinics will assist Phoebe Sumter in the future as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.