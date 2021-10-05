Phoebe numbers fall; Worth facility free of COVID patients

ALBANY — The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities continued to move in the right direction over the weekend, falling to 91 on Tuesday, including no patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Canter in Sylvester.
“We are grateful that we are not caring for any COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Worth for the first time in two months,” hospital system President/CEO Scott Steiner said Tuesday. “While cases continue to drop slowly throughout our health system, COVID patient volumes remain high at our hospitals in Albany and Americus. We admitted 10 patients in Albany yesterday as the delta surge continues to take a toll on our communities.”
Steiner encouraged visitors to the city coming to Albany for Albany State University’s homecoming festivities to celebrate safely.
“It is an exciting week in Albany as the community welcomes visitors to the city for Albany State University’s homecoming week,” he said. “We encourage everyone to celebrate safely, and we urge anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the shot to protect themselves and those around them. We are also having great success with our mass booster shot sites, and we hope more people who are eligible will schedule an appointment to get that extra level of protection.”
Numbers at Phoebe facilities Tuesday included:
♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 69;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 22;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
♦ Total inpatients recovered: 3,184;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 375;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 94;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;
♦ Total vaccines administered: 66,109.
♦ Phoebe administered more than 2,200 COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Most of those were Pfizer booster shots given at mass vaccination sites in Albany and Sylvester. A third site opened in Americus Tuesday. The third dose is available for those who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are at least 65 years old, at least 18 years old with a serious underlying medical condition or at least 18 years old with a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work. Individuals may schedule booster shots or initial vaccinations at Phoebe locations by calling 229-312-MYMD.
