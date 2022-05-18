ALBANY -- Despite COVID numbers that have been in the single digits in recent weeks, "cautiously optimistic" officials with Phoebe Putney Health System are reminding southwest Georgians that the pandemic is not over.
More than three months after the peak of the omicron surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe remain low, but there has been a slight increase recently in COVID transmission in the region. Phoebe health system facilities were caring for seven patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, all of them at Phoebe’s main hospital. Three of the COVID patients are recent admissions with a primary diagnosis of COVID, hospital officials noted in a news release. One is a long-term COVID patient who is no longer infectious, and the other three have COVID but were admitted primarily for treatment of other issues.
“The Phoebe Family certainly deserves this extended period without the added pressures that come with a major COVID surge," Phoebe Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said. "We are cautiously optimistic about the coming months, but we also know the pandemic is not over, and we want people to take steps to protect themselves from serious COVID illness."
As of Wednesday morning, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers were:
-- Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 7;
-- Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 0;
-- Total COVID-19 Patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered: 4,336;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 458;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 124;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;
-- Total vaccines administered: 80,151.
In the last week, Phoebe reached a vaccination milestone by administering its 80,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a Pfizer vaccine booster for children ages 5-11 who received their second shot at least five months ago. That means all Americans who are at least 5 years old may now receive the initial two-dose vaccine regimen, as well as a booster shot. Anyone who is at least 50 years old and anyone younger than 50 who is immunocompromised is also eligible to receive a second booster.
“The vaccines and booster doses do a great job of kicking your immune system into high gear to protect you from serious illness from a COVID infection, but that protection can begin to wane four to six months after you get a shot," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. "We recommend getting a booster when you are eligible to ensure you stay protected."
Phoebe officials advised southwest Georgia residents to take all recommended steps to help contain the virus. Those steps include making sure everyone is up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and seeking medical care immediately if they develop COVID symptoms.
“We are in a much better position now to prevent a surge in hospitalizations than at any point during the pandemic, largely because of the wide availability of antiviral pills that are effective at halting progression of the illness,” Grant said. “If you start developing symptoms, you should get tested right away. If you are positive, you should see a health care provider immediately so they can determine if the oral antiviral medication is right for you.”
The antiviral medication is the preferred primary treatment for COVID. A prescription for the pills is appropriate for most people who are within five days of their first symptoms. Because of potential adverse interactions with other medications, the pills may not be appropriate for some patients.
“If your doctor determines, you should not take the antiviral medication, Phoebe is still offering monoclonal antibody infusions that also offer outstanding protection from severe illness," Grant said. "The sooner you see a provider when you start getting sick, the sooner you can get the treatment that will have the best chance of making you feel better quickly."
Appointments for an initial vaccination or a booster shot at a Phoebe clinic can be scheduled by calling (229) 312-MYMD. Those who develop COVID symptoms may call that number or use the Phoebe mobile app to schedule an appointment at a Phoebe primary care or urgent care clinic.
