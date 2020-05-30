ALBANY -- A feeling of guarded optimism has surfaced at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, as the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital has started to slowly decrease after a brief period in which hospital officials said the number had plateaued.
“We are grateful our numbers are going in the right direction," Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said after Friday's daily numbers were announced at the Albany hospital. "Today, we are reporting fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients, more recovered patients and no additional deaths, and we certainly hope those trends continue. Our battle with COVID-19 is far from over, and we are prepared to continue to provide the care our community needs as long as is necessary.
"As the situation begins to stabilize, our city and county leaders are reducing the frequency of COVID-19 news conferences, in which we participate, to once a week. At Phoebe, we will also transition our daily COVID-19 news releases to twice weekly. Starting next week, we will report our numbers each Monday and Thursday. Of course, in addition to those regular reports, we will continue to share any other important and timely information. This change is not an indication that the people of southwest Georgia should stop treating COVID-19 as a significant threat. We believe COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction because most people are taking the virus seriously, and we urge everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure transmission of the virus does not increase in our area."
Numbers released by Phoebe at noon Friday included:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 53;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 4;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 365;
-- Total deaths of positive patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 98;
-- Total deaths of positive patients at Phoebe Sumter: 30.
To prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southwest Georgia, Phoebe officials encouraged the community to strictly adhere to the following coronavirus prevention tips.
-- Wear a clean mask at work and in public at all times;
-- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer often;
-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
-- Do not congregate in large groups and always maintain a distance of 6 feet from others when you are in public;
-- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces often.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
