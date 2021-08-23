phoebe tuesday.jpg

ALBANY — After a stunning 10-day period in which the number of area patients who tested positive for COVID-19 skyrocketed to record levels, officials in the Phoebe Putney Health System said they were relieved to see a slowing over the past two days.

On Monday, the latest report from the hospital system showed the number of patients at 199, 15 less than was reported on Friday.

“Thankfully, we had more COVID-19 discharges than admissions over the last 24 hours, so our number of patients dropped back below 200,” Phoebe officials said in releasing the latest numbers. “Make no mistake, though, we’re still in the middle of a dangerous surge.

“Our staff is working incredibly hard to meet the health care needs of our communities, and they need your prayers and support.”

It seems too far back to remember, but it was less than two months ago that Phoebe Health System officials posted a low of seven patients being treated at its facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. That number, alarmingly, grew steadily over the past two weeks and settled at a record 214 before dropping to 204 on Sunday and 199 on Monday.

Hospital officials and other community leaders expressed hope Monday that the full FDA approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will spur many in the community who have been hesitant to get the vaccine to get vaccinated, which officials said is the most effective weapon against the virus. The region’s vaccination rate is well below 50%, and 81% of those hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester on Monday were unvaccinated.

“We have to keep doing the things that have proved to be effective — wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and socially distancing,” officials said. “But the best defense we have against this virus is to get vaccinated.”

