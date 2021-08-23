...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dougherty,
southeastern Clay, eastern Randolph, central Mitchell, Baker,
Calhoun, northeastern Early and southwestern Terrell Counties in
southwestern Georgia through 730 PM EDT...
At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Shellman to near Morgan to 7 miles
northwest of Baconton to near Putney. Movement was southwest at 15
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Morgan, Putney, Camilla, Albany, Edison, Arlington, Shellman,
Baconton, Leary, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Bluffton, Iveys
Mill, Radium Springs, Parksville, Carnegie, Suttons Corner, Pecan
City and Herod.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY — After a stunning 10-day period in which the number of area patients who tested positive for COVID-19 skyrocketed to record levels, officials in the Phoebe Putney Health System said they were relieved to see a slowing over the past two days.
On Monday, the latest report from the hospital system showed the number of patients at 199, 15 less than was reported on Friday.
“Thankfully, we had more COVID-19 discharges than admissions over the last 24 hours, so our number of patients dropped back below 200,” Phoebe officials said in releasing the latest numbers. “Make no mistake, though, we’re still in the middle of a dangerous surge.
“Our staff is working incredibly hard to meet the health care needs of our communities, and they need your prayers and support.”
It seems too far back to remember, but it was less than two months ago that Phoebe Health System officials posted a low of seven patients being treated at its facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. That number, alarmingly, grew steadily over the past two weeks and settled at a record 214 before dropping to 204 on Sunday and 199 on Monday.
Hospital officials and other community leaders expressed hope Monday that the full FDA approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will spur many in the community who have been hesitant to get the vaccine to get vaccinated, which officials said is the most effective weapon against the virus. The region’s vaccination rate is well below 50%, and 81% of those hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester on Monday were unvaccinated.
“We have to keep doing the things that have proved to be effective — wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and socially distancing,” officials said. “But the best defense we have against this virus is to get vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.