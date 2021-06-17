ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System officials and employees officially cut the ribbon Thursday on a new location for the health system's Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Center. The practice, formally located at Meredyth Place, is now in a stand-alone building across the street at 2405 Osler Court.
Dr. Stephen Plumb is one of the most highly-trained dermatologists in the country, having earned five board certifications. He is also the only full-time dermatologist in Albany offering Mohs surgery, a precise surgical technique primarily used to treat skin cancer on the face, head and neck.
“We are so pleased to expand to this beautiful, more modern and more spacious facility that will allow our expert team to provide even better service to the people of southwest Georgia,” Plumb said.
Dr. Mayowa Abiodun provides a wide array of plastic and reconstructive surgery services, with a particular focus on breast reconstruction for cancer patients.
“It is a joy for me to help our patients feel better and improve their quality of life," Abiodun said. "Our practice has an outstanding team here in our new location, and we are proud to work with providers in the Phoebe Cancer Center and other clinics within the Phoebe Physicians network to provide compassionate, comprehensive and coordinated care for our patients."
In addition to the two physicians, Phoebe Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Center includes two nurse practitioners and other team members, including a licensed aesthetician who provides advanced services, including laser hair removal and hydrafacials.
For more information on any services provided at Phoebe Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Center, or to schedule an appointment, call (229) 312-6501.
Phoebe officials also announced Thursday the continued decline of COVID-19 patients in the region. Thursday at noon, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was treating 11 patients at its facilities, while Phoebe Sumter in Americus was treating one.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Attached photos show dermatologist Dr. Stephen Plumb, plastic surgeon Dr. Mayowa Abiodun, Phoebe Physicians CEO Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner, and the Phoebe Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Center team at Thursday’s ribbon cutting; interiors of the new facility; and a patient receiving a hydrafacial treatment.
