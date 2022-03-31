From left, Jennifer Johnston, CFO/COO of Horizons Community Solutions; Phoebe Putney Health Systems Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant; Cynthia George, executive director of Horizons Community Solutions; Elyse Bower, director of marketing & development for Horizons Community Solutions, and Phoebe Physicians CEO Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal take part in a donation to Horizons by the Phoebe Physicians group.
ALBANY – In honor of National Doctor’s Day, the medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital donated $5,000 to Horizons Community Solutions Inc.
“The Doctors Day donation has become an annual tradition that we look forward to each Doctors Day," Phoebe Physicians CEO Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal said. "We are blessed to have a medical staff that believes this is the best way to celebrate – by giving back to the community which has trusted them over the years to provide great care."
Cynthia George, the chief executive officer of Horizons Community Solutions, said the funds will be used to expand access to health screenings.
“Phoebe has been a great community partner for decades, and we appreciate the medical staff’s generosity on a day that honors them," George said. "This donation will help us continue our work of helping those who need health screenings and navigate the health care process."
The children at Phoebe’s Family Tree Child Development Center made cards thanking physicians for taking care of the community. Doctors also were treated to some sweet treats throughout the day in the physician lounge.
National Doctors Day can be traced back to March 30, 1933, when it was first observed in Winder. It was originally started by Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a prominent doctor, who wanted to create a day just for recognizing and honoring doctors. Almond chose March because it was on that date in 1842 that Dr. Crawford W. Long used an ether anesthetic for the first-time during surgery. Doctors Day was officially recognized by Congress through a proclamation in 1991.
