ALBANY – A U.S. Navy veteran who graduated from Phoebe’s physician residency program and a critical care nurse practitioner have been named the physician and advanced practice provider of the year for Phoebe Physicians. Phoebe held a ceremony on its main campus to announce Dr. Jeffrey Lowery and Rhonda Haynes as winners of the awards for 2022.

“Jeff and Rhonda are exceptional providers who are certainly deserving recipients of these prestigious awards,” Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, Phoebe Physicians' chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Not only are they experienced clinicians who provide exemplary care, they are both known for the extraordinary compassion they show their patients and the support and cooperation they demonstrate with their colleagues every day.".

