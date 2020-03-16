ALBANY – In an effort to screen more patients for COVID-19 symptoms, Phoebe is expanding its coronavirus hotline and opening a drive-through screening facility. The hospital also announced that it is postponing elective surgeries and other outpatient procedures at its main and north campus hospitals in Albany for two weeks.
Anyone who wants to be tested at the temporary screening site must first call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at (229) 312-1919.
“COVID-19 test kits remain in limited supply, so only people who are experiencing symptoms should be tested," Phoebe Physicians Chief Executive Officer Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal said in a news release. "Symptomatic individuals who pass an initial phone screening will be given an appointment and instructed where to go for in-person screening.”
The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline will be staffed by multiple Phoebe nurses from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We stood up the hotline Tuesday and were primarily transferring people to the line after they called one of our Phoebe Physicians clinics," Lakhanpal said. "With an increased need, we decided to ramp up staffing and get the word out to the public."
When a pre-screened patient drives up at the testing location, the patient will have to show identification, and then medical professionals wearing personal protective equipment will obtain the necessary swab.
“We’ll get those tests out to the lab as soon as possible," Lakhanpal said. "We may have to wait several days for results, so we’ll give each patient some information on how they can safely isolate themselves at home, pending the test results."
Older individuals and those with chronic medical conditions and compromised immune systems are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19, and they are at a higher priority for testing. People who are not exhibiting active symptoms are asked not to call the hotline so nurses are able to focus on higher risk individuals.
Some outpatient procedures, including MRI scans, CT scans and certain endoscopy procedures will be moved to other Phoebe facilities such as Meredyth Place, officials said.
“There will be an ongoing dialogue between surgeons and our director of peri-operative services to ensure that patients who need emergency or urgent surgery will not be delayed; however, we are cancelling purely elective procedures in accordance with recommendations of the Surgeon General of the United States and the American College of Surgeons,” Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Kitchen said.
“We are notifying patients impacted by these changes directly. We certainly regret any inconvenience this may cause our patients and will work to reschedule procedures as soon as it is safe to do so."
For now, outpatient procedures at all other Phoebe facilities will continue as scheduled, but that will be evaluated daily.
For updated coronavirus information visit phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and cdc.gov.
