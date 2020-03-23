ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will open a second drive-through COVID-19 testing site Monday. The site will begin operation at noon in Americus and will be staffed through Phoebe Physicians.
The process for patients who want to inquire about testing remains the same. They should call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at (229) 312-1919. Each caller will be screened over the phone by a Phoebe nurse. Anyone who meets testing criteria will be given an appointment at the drive-through site that is most convenient for them.
The hotline hours are also being extended. Nurses will answer calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, both drive-through locations will be collecting samples from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
