ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's march toward becoming a Level 2 trauma center includes the hiring of a team to oversee trauma operations.
Members of that team are now in place, and among them is a surgeon with deep ties to Albany.
Dr. Leon Dent, a native of Albany, is a trauma surgeon and Phoebe's new medical director of trauma services. He was introduced at Phoebe's Board of Directors meeting Wednesday.
A graduate of the Morehouse School of Medicine, he most recently served as the surgical chair at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn.
Spending the majority of his career in the academic realm, Dent was to be a part of a trauma center at Meharry before those plans fell through.
"This was an opportunity to do something I've wanted to do for a long time," Dent said of his decision to come to Phoebe. "When I heard about this opportunity, I jumped on it.
"This will do great things for southwest Georgia."
Before deciding to enter the medical field, Dent was a student at Albany High School. When he missed the bus, he recalled, he would walk by the office of Dr. Carl Gordon on South Madison Street. Already having an interest in science, Gordon's influence was an inspiration for Dent.
While a lot of planning goes into becoming a designated trauma center, officials in the medical field say the process can be a worthwhile experience — particularly in rural areas where access to care is already limited.
"It is a very expensive endeavor, so a lot of small hospitals don't have the resources for it," Dent said. "Statistics show that if you are injured within an hour of a trauma center, chances of survival are higher.
"There is a tremendous need (in the Albany area). Statistics show we really need two trauma centers here."
Trauma centers are already in place in Georgia in Cordele, Thomasville, Macon, Augusta, Savannah, Rome, Lawrenceville, Dalton, Gainesville, Athens, Columbus, Marietta, Roswell, Cartersville, Dublin, Monroe, Hawkinsville, Baxley, Springfield, Swainsboro, Vidalia, Madison, Cedartown and Atlanta.
Also on the Phoebe trauma team is Darlene Vaughan, who will serve as assistant vice president of emergency services. Originally from the Macon area, Vaughan has worked in other places throughout the country and comes to Albany with about 20 years of medical leadership experience.
She said a culture of welcoming in the emergency room is crucial to moving a successful trauma center forward. Staff ought especially to communicate if there is a long wait, encourage the patients to communicate if something changes while in the waiting room and present a kind face in the process.
"We need to make sure we have a culture and understanding of bringing (a welcoming atmosphere)," Vaughan said.
Rounding out the team is Trauma Manager Brandi Fitzgerald and Donna Miller-Pollock, the team's trauma registrar. Vaughan and Dent make up the trauma services leadership staff, along with Chief Nursing Officer Evelyn Olenick and Dr. Eddie Black, medical director of emergency services.
Overall, the process for Phoebe to achieve trauma center status is expected to take 12-18 months.
"In discussions with medical staff, there is dedication to make this happen," Dent said. "A Level 2 center is very similar to Level 1. Level 1 centers are at academic centers and do a lot of research."
The Phoebe board also heard or acted on the following during its meeting Wednesday:
— Gennie Spears, a nurse on the eighth floor, was recognized for catching an error on a biopatch last month that might have led to a hospital-acquired infection;
— Updates on the recent Medical College of Georgia bus tour for second-year students, a breast cancer walk at the hospital earlier this week, the Family Tree child development center and a new online registration process;
— A brief report on the upcoming women's health fair, which is set for Oct. 26.