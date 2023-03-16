Phoebe Family members were recognized for their commitment and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday when Bill Senneff, president and CEO of Vizient Southern States, presented employees on Phoebe’s main campus a special quilt.
ALBANY – Phoebe Family members were recognized for their commitment and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday when Bill Senneff, president and CEO of Vizient Southern States, presented employees on Phoebe’s main campus a special quilt.
Phoebe is one of a limited number of hospitals chosen for the recognition as part of an international effort called the Solidarity Quilt Block Project, which was started by a publishing company in France. The company publishes magazines and books for the quilting industry called QUILTmania Editions. The program began as a way to honor health care workers in communities hit hard by COVID. Quilters from around the world stitched individual quilt blocks.
Members of a quilt guild in metro Atlanta sewed blocks together to create the quilt that was donated to Phoebe to honor their dedication throughout the pandemic.
Vizient Southern States is a membership alliance for not-for-profit health care providers that provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care.
