ALBANY – Phoebe Family members were recognized for their commitment and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday when Bill Senneff, president and CEO of Vizient Southern States, presented employees on Phoebe’s main campus a special quilt.

Phoebe is one of a limited number of hospitals chosen for the recognition as part of an international effort called the Solidarity Quilt Block Project, which was started by a publishing company in France. The company publishes magazines and books for the quilting industry called QUILTmania Editions. The program began as a way to honor health care workers in communities hit hard by COVID. Quilters from around the world stitched individual quilt blocks.

