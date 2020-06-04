ALBANY -- With concerns about the coronavirus still in the backs of everyone's mind, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital announced a significant milestone Thursday.

For the first time since the virus emergency began, there are no COVID-19 patience in Phoebe's main hospital. Also, the hospital had no new COVID-19 patients admitted over the past 24 hours.

“Thankfully, as our number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease slowly but steadily, we have reached an important milestone," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "Today, for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began in early March, we do not have any COVID-19 patients in our main hospital, and we did not have any new COVID-19 admissions in the last 24 hours. The final intensive care unit that was reserved for COVID-19 patients on our main campus is temporarily closed to be deep-cleaned and sanitized, and it will re-open soon.

"Right now, all 39 of our COVID-19 patients in Albany are being cared for at Phoebe North, where we are operating two ICUs and three general medical units for COVID-19 patients, with the ability to expand capacity immediately as needed. Those units continue to operate exceedingly well, and we appreciate the state support that allowed us to stand them up quickly during the height of the crisis. I am extremely proud of all the team members at our main campus who compassionately dedicated so much energy and effort over the last three months responding to this pandemic. While the bulk of that response has transitioned to Phoebe North, every member of the Phoebe Family remains ready and committed to take on any future challenges posed by the virus to ensure we provide the care the people of southwest Georgia need."

As of noon Thursday, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers were:

-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 39;

-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 3;

-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;

-- Total inpatients recovered: 378;

-- Total deaths from COVID-19 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 100;

-- Total deaths from COVID-19 at Phoebe Sumter: 30.

For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.