ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System had a nearly $1.5 billion impact on southwest Georgia’s economy in 2019, according to the latest economic impact data from the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA).
The GHA report shows Phoebe created 8,264 full-time jobs in the region, in addition to its own full-time staff.
“This study shows nearly 27% of all the jobs in Dougherty County would not exist without Phoebe," Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. "That figure accentuates how important Phoebe is to our area and highlights how much money Phoebe Family members pump into the economy by supporting local small businesses in the many southwest Georgia communities in which our employees live."
According to the GHA report, Phoebe’s direct expenditures in 2019 totaled more than $634 million. Taking into account the economic multiplier developed by the United States Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, GHA found Phoebe’s overall economic impact was $1.46 billion. Below is the economic impact each Phoebe hospital generated in 2019.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – Albany
-- Total expenditure: $541,845,402
-- Total output/income generated: $1,240,555,048
-- Total jobs due to hospital presence: 9,714
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – Americus
-- Total expenditure: $76,276,848
-- Total output/income generated: $174,635,843
-- Total jobs due to hospital presence: 1,380
Phoebe Worth Medical Center – Sylvester
-- Total expenditure: $16,389,492
-- Total output/income generated: $37,523,742
-- Total jobs due to hospital presence: 409
“We take our role as a community and corporate leader seriously, and we work closely with many partners on work force and economic development throughout our region,” Steiner said. “We know one of the most important things industries look at when considering locating in an area is the quality of the available health care resources. Even through the pandemic, we have continued our work to enhance and expand services and improve access to care for the people of southwest Georgia."
Across the state, GHA said Georgia hospitals generated more than $65 billion for the state’s economy, directly employed more than 162,000 people and supported an additional 413,000 jobs in 2019.
