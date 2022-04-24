Josh Pearson, a registered cardiac sonographer and team leader in Phoebe’s non-invasive cardiology department, recently accepted an appointment to the American Society of Echocardiography's Council on Cardiovascular Sonography Steering Committee.
Cardiac sonographers are health care professionals who are specially trained to use imaging technology to help physicians diagnose heart problems.
ALBANY -- Josh Pearson, a registered cardiac sonographer and team leader in Phoebe’s non-invasive cardiology department, recently accepted a prestigious appointment to the American Society of Echocardiography's Council on Cardiovascular Sonography Steering Committee.
“Serving on the committee will open the door for me to network with sonographers and cardiologists across the globe, and I will be able to attend Scientific Sessions to stay up-to-date on the most current findings and technology in the field," Pearson said of the appointment.
Phoebe officials said in a news release they are grateful for Pearson's expertise and his willingness to serve in this position, helping ensure Phoebe provides the best care for its cardiology patients.
