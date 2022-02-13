ALBANY – Staff with Phoebe Putney Health System say they continue to be amazed by the support from the community as they battled through the latest COVID-19 surge. From food donations to thank you letters from across the country, the Phoebe Family continues to be grateful for the encouragement.
Recently, Grace City Church donated giftbags to the emergency center at Phoebe’s main campus and Finnicum Motor Company donated pizzas to feed employees at Phoebe’s north campus, where a majority of COVID-19 patients are cared for.
Like so many others, Mike McVey with Finnicum Motor Co. said the community supports the hospital because it’s just the right thing to do.
“The generosity of our community during these stressful times is very much appreciated," Tom Sullivan, the senior vice president and North Campus administrator, said. "Mike with Finnicum Motors has recognized our team by purchasing pizzas for the staff during every surge we have experienced. It is the small things that can lift the spirits of workers during this long COVID journey, and he – like so many others – has certainly done that for our caregivers."
No matter the gesture, RN Joe Keenard, the interim ICU manager at the north campus, says employees are truly grateful when community members, patients and families say thank you.
“It is touching that, even after everything we have been through as a community, we continue to be surprised by the support we get from our neighbors,” Keenard said.
