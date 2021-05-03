AMERICUS – During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe Sumter will offer 30 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are overdue for their annual screening. The mammograms will be provided to the first 30 eligible women who make appointments. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
-- Not had a mammogram in the last 12 months;
-- Be age 40 or older;
-- Not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately);
-- Uninsured;
-- Not pregnant;
-- Live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart and Taylor;
-- Must have a referring physician.
This event is only for initial mammogram screenings and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.
Breast cancer is the second-most-common cancer among women. For 2021, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 281,550 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,600 people will lose their battle with the disease.
To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Sumter Patient Contact Center at (229) 931-1375. Scheduling for the free mammograms began Monday.
