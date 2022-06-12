ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System will hold its annual Men’s Health Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on Albany State University’s East Campus in the Billy C. Black Auditorium.
For the second year in a row, the theme of the event will be “Shop Talk.” The intent of the theme is to mirror that of a barber shop — giving attendees the chance to interact with health care experts and discuss common health conditions in a comfortable setting. The barber shop theme began in 2021 and was designed to help break communication barriers men sometimes have when it comes to talking about their health.
“A lot gets talked about at the barber shop,” Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Community Benefits Director Darrell Sabbs said. “Men aren’t afraid to talk in that environment. With the help of local barber shop owners, we are able to bring the barber shop to our men’s health fair and open that line of communication with health experts.”
Health care experts will discuss not only common health conditions affecting men but also prostate cancer, lung cancer and sickle cell disease. This year’s “Shop Talk” panel includes:
♦ Phoebe Primary Care Physician Dr. Derek Heard
♦ Phoebe Emergency Medicine Medical Director Dr. James Black
♦ Radiation Oncologist Dr. Adam Jones
♦ Dr. Brian Rivers of the Morehouse School of Medicine
♦ Peach State Health Plan Chief Medical Director Dr. James Richardson
In addition to “Shop Talk,” attendees will be offered free COVID-19 vaccines, as well as free health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and prostate from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Flint River Fresh also will be at the event passing out free watermelons.
This year’s Men’s Health Fair is being held in partnership with Albany State University, Morehouse School of Medicine and Peach State Health Plan.
“Peach State Health Plan is honored to partner with Phoebe Putney Memorial Health in this beneficial effort to educate, support and engage with our communities,” Richardson said. “The comfortable and welcoming environment of the event provides participants an opportunity to freely ask questions about their health and why it’s important to have screening exams. I’m looking forward to participating again this year.”
Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on underinsured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multiline health care enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.
