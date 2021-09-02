ALBANY – Both of Phoebe’s Mobile Wellness Clinics will be onsite at the Albany Civic Center this Friday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to state workers — and any others in the community — who have not yet been vaccinated. Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced additional steps to support hospitals in their fight against COVID-19, including a plan to close all state offices on Friday, giving state employees who are not vaccinated the opportunity to get their shot.
“We appreciate Gov. Kemp’s continued assistance, and we support his initiative to provide state employees with a day off to get vaccinated,” Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “We strongly encourage state workers and any other unvaccinated southwest Georgians to stop by the civic center to get vaccinated. No appointment is necessary. Just walk up, get registered and roll up your sleeve.”
The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinics will be in the Albany Civic Center parking lot, located at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be administered. While participants may call (229) 312-MYMD to schedule a time to receive a vaccination, appointments for the mobile event are not needed.
One of the mobile units will be at BJ’s Country Buffet Saturday morning. Anyone who gets a vaccine during that visit will receive a free meal at the restaurant.
