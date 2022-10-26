ALBANY — After several mild flu seasons, Georgia is suffering through a spike in flu cases that is nearly unprecedented this early in the season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 13 levels of influenzalike illness activity, from minimal to very high. Currently, Georgia is at a 10 (high) on that scale. Only Washington, D.C. has a higher level of flu activity right now.

“Unfortunately, Georgia is being hit harder by the flu than any other state right now,” Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said in a Phoebe news release. “We have seen a sharp increase in confirmed and suspected cases in our part of the state, especially in the last couple of weeks, and we urge people to protect themselves by getting the flu vaccine right away.

Tags