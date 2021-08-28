ALBANY -- When Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner says the health system will use all tools at its disposal to battle the recent surge in COVID-19 infections that has all but overwhelmed local health care personnel, he meant it.
That's why "as many as eight to 10 times a week" the million-dollar Phoebe mobile health units load up and head to all parts of southwest Georgia, bearing the vaccines that health care officials say are the best opportunity to at least ward off the pandemic that is now into its fourth surge with very little real evidence that it's going away anytime soon.
And while Steiner is among those who have bemoaned the fact that "we could have already put this thing behind us" by vaccinating enough people to develop "herd immunity," he and the health system's staff are not the kind to sit around and dwell on what might have been.
"It's imperative that we stop the spread of the virus," Steiner said. "And while I get it that some people say they are not going to get the vaccine, for whatever reason, the least they can do is whatever they can to stop the spread that is overwhelming our health care system. Wear masks, wash your hands, socially distance yourselves from large crowds, make sure your kids wear masks.
"Everyone can do that."
Phoebe, meanwhile, is sending out the mobile wellness units that are a vital part of pop-up clinics that are have increased in recent days all over southwest Georgia because of the wildfire spread of the so-called delta variant of the pandemic and also because of the FDA's approval this week of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
"The number of (mobile clinics) we're doing has picked up the last two or three weeks with the surge," Steiner said. "We haven't had enough time yet to determine if full FDA approval is going to impact the number of people being vaccinated, but I don't see how it couldn't. A lot of people have said (non-approval) has been their excuse for not getting vaccinated, so we'll see what happens.
"We've seen an increase in vaccinations among our employees, which is up to 62% now."
One of the Phoebe mobile units will take part in a vaccination event Sunday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany, which kicks off after morning services, and one is set to deploy to BJ's Country Buffet on Sept. 4 for a unique clinic. Everyone who is vaccinated at that clinic, which will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will get a free hot meal at the restaurant.
"This was BJ's idea; she wanted to do whatever she could for the community," Steiner said. "It's an excellent idea. Maybe that will be a way to lure some of these people who are sitting on the fence into getting vaccinated."
Fletcher, who also is an Albany city commissioner, said "God put it on my heart" to offer the free meals as incentive for vaccinations.
"I've always agreed with that old saying about the way to someone's heart is through their stomach," the restaurateur said. "I didn't want to try and pressure anyone to get the vaccine; I believe in choice. I've heard about people offering bonuses to get vaccinated and other places mandating vaccinations.
"I call and talk to Scott periodically, and I was talking with him recently and asked if there was anything I could do. We started talking about the mobile clinics, and it dawned on me that I could have one right here in one of my dining rooms."
Phoebe will set up its vaccination area inside the dining area at the northeastern entrance of the restaurant, which has ample room, Fletcher said, to curtain off areas where the actual vaccines will be given.
"Once they get their shot, the people can come around to the restaurant and get a hot meal," Fletcher said. "We're planning to fix plates to go, but if anyone wants to eat in the restaurant, we'll make arrangements for that. (The participants) will get a meat -- we're featuring barbecue, chicken and fish -- two vegetables, bread and dessert.
"I know if we're inundated, we could be giving away a lot of plates, but I'm willing to do that. This is an opportunity for some people who maybe haven't been in the restaurant in a while to see what we've got going on. But mostly it's about getting people protected from COVID. And, trust me, this is not something that we've asked someone else to sponsor or pay for. This is something B.J. Fletcher wanted to do for this community."
To take part in the Labor Day Weekend mobile vaccination event at BJ's Country Buffet, come to the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments are available by calling (229) 312-MYMD, but walk-ins will be welcome. A photo ID is required. Fletcher said she would again give away free meals when the Saturday cohort comes back to the restaurant for its second vaccination in three weeks.
BJ's is located at 2401 Dawson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.