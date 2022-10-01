ALBANY – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

“Almost every child will contract RSV at some point before their second birthday," Dr. Grace Davis, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital medical director of Pediatric Services, said in a news release. "Most children recover in a week or so, but occasionally, RSV can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia and require hospitalization."

