ALBANY – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
“Almost every child will contract RSV at some point before their second birthday," Dr. Grace Davis, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital medical director of Pediatric Services, said in a news release. "Most children recover in a week or so, but occasionally, RSV can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia and require hospitalization."
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 58,000 children under age 5 are hospitalized each year in the U.S. because of RSV. Those at greatest risk for severe illness include premature infants, very young infants, children younger than 2 with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease, children with weakened immune systems and children with neuromuscular disorders.
To protect premature babies, Phoebe provides information about RSV to parents of all infants discharged from its neonatal intensive care unit. The NICU also screens all patients to see which infants meet the criteria to be given a medication that helps prevent serious lung disease in at-risk infants.
“High-risk babies often do not have enough natural antibodies to help them fight the virus and avoid serious complications," Dr. Erwinson Bassig, Phoebe's medical director of Neonatology, said. "For those babies, we prescribe a synthetic antibody medication that is very successful at preventing serious lung disease caused by RSV, but it is also important for parents to take other steps to help their children avoid infection."
Anyone who may be around young children or others at high risk of serious complications from RSV should take precautions to ensure they do not unknowingly spread the virus. Those precautions include:
-- Wash your hands often;
-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
-- Avoid close contact with sick people;
-- Cover coughs and sneezes;
-- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects;
-- Stay home when you are sick.
Washing a baby’s toys, clothes and bedding often, keeping the baby away from crowds, young children and people with colds, and not letting anyone smoke in your home or near your baby also are steps that can provide extra protection against RSV.
While RSV may be contracted any time of year, it is often most common in the fall. According to the latest statistics from the CDC, the number of confirmed RSV cases in Georgia has been rising fairly steadily for the last several months.
“In the last few weeks, we have seen more hospitalizations due to RSV, as well as a marked increase in the number of RSV patients seeking care in our emergency centers and outpatient clinics, and that trend likely will continue,” Dr. James E. Black, Phoebe's interim Chief Medical Officer, said. “This is common this time of year, and it’s certainly nothing to panic about. However, we do want people – especially parents and those who work in schools and day care centers – to be aware of the illness and take steps to prevent its spread."
Common early symptoms of RSV may include runny nose, cough and decrease in appetite. Very young infants may also show signs of irritability, decreased activity and pauses while breathing.
If a child is having trouble breathing, a parent or guardian should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away. For treatment of less severe symptoms, call a pediatrician. Patients also can request an immediate appointment at a Phoebe Urgent Care Clinic through the Phoebe Access Mobile App or www.phoebehealth.com or by calling the preferred urgent care location.
October is National RSV Awareness Month, promoted by the American Association of Respiratory Care and the National Coalition for Infant Health.
