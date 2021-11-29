...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is partnering with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation on the Donate Life Rose Parade float titled “Courage to Hope.”
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is partnering with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation on the Donate Life Rose Parade float titled “Courage to Hope.”
Special Photo: Phoebe
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin signed the vial that will hold a flower representing Phoebe on the Donate Life Rose Parade on New Year's Day.
ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is partnering with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. On Jan. 1, the Donate Life Rose Parade float titled “Courage to Hope” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country, including PPMH CEO Joe Austin, alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
“Even as we have continued to battle COVID-19 this year, we have put a renewed focus on education surrounding organ donation, and we have taken steps to ensure we don’t miss opportunities to provide families with the information and support they need when considering donation," Austin said in a Phoebe news release. "With this rose dedication, Phoebe publicly recognizes our team’s dedication and commitment to organ and tissue donation. We are excited to be part of this celebration of life watched by millions on New Year’s Day."
Since its debut on New Year’s Day 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float is the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to become organ and tissue donors. In addition to the 40 million viewers who watch the Rose Parade on television and along the parade round, hundreds of events are held in cities and towns around the country to complete the “floragraphs” (floral portraits) of donors that adorn the float.
For the thousands of Georgians listed for a lifesaving transplant, organ donation offers hope for a longer life. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history, and a single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people.
Interested persons are encouraged to go to www.donatelifegeorgia.org to register a donation decision. Individuals may also register when obtaining or renewing a driver's license or state identification card at the Georgia Department of Driver Services or when obtaining a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Attached images show PPMH CEO Joe Austin signing that vial that will hold a flower representing Phoebe on the Donate Life Rose Parade, as well as a rendering of the parade float.
