ALBANY -- Participants may not get the one-on-one attention with health screenings that are typically a part of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's annual Women's Health Fair. But that doesn't mean they won't get plenty out of the 15th edition of the health fair, Phoebe officials said.
"What's going to be lacking is that one-on-one care that the women typically get at our health fair, the screenings," Phoebe Community Benefits Coordinator Darrell Sabbs said Thursday. "But this thing we call a health fair is vital at this time, especially with the COVID pandemic, because self-care has become an even more important element of the equation. People are hungry to learn more, so education is an even more vital element.
"It's resonating in our communities because we've all lost friends and loved ones. It's heartening that our community is hungry for knowledge; they want to know how to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones."
The 2020 Phoebe Women's Health Fair will kick off at 9 a.m. at Albany State University's West Campus. The drive-thru event -- tagged "Care-a-van" by Phoebe -- will continue until noon. Participants will not leave their vehicles at any time during the health fair.
"The first stop is registration; that's where they'll get vital information," Sabbs said. "Then they'll move ahead to a station where they'll get masks and T-shirts. We'll give them all the masks they need until we run out. The next stop on the Care-a-van is a flu shot, which will be administered by Public Health personnel. If they don't want a flu shot, they'll move on around the line. Then, one of the food banks will distribute bags of fruits and vegetables."
Sabbs praised Albany State, Public Health, the food bank and "especially all those volunteers" who will be part of the health fair.
"We couldn't do this without the help of our partners," he said.
The Phoebe community benefits coordinator also encouraged participants to decorate their vehicles for breast cancer awareness.
"We'll give some kind of prize to the vehicle with the most pink," he said.
Sabbs said shifting to a drive-thru clinic forced planners to come up with a new way of doing things, with safety the primary concern.
"Logistically, yes, there were some issues we had to work out," he said. "A key to that was the help we've gotten from our public safety folks in the community. Even given the guidelines and the reality of the pandemic, though, we didn't want to let the year go by without recognizing this event that has been a part of our community now for 15 years. We still had to respect the importance of this celebration.
"We just had to get a little creative, reimagine how we engage and educate. There are women who have missed doctor's appointments in the midst of this pandemic, with COVID being such a priority. We just want to maintain the four pillars that all health care experts say are vital to healthy living: eating a healthy diet, staying active, not smoking and early detection. I liken it to the way survivors -- especially female survivors -- go about changing their lifestyles. That's the approach we all should take."
Members of the Albany State University football team will be at the health fair to load food bags into vehicles.
