ALBANY – Bruce Mattos, corporate director of talent acquisition for Phoebe Putney Health System, has been named one of the top 100 most influential thought leaders in talent acquisition by TAtech. TAtech is the trade association for the worldwide community of organizations that provide technology-based tools for recruiting.
Mattos joined the Phoebe Family during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020, bringing more than 25 years of experience in recruitment and talent acquisition.
“I am honored to be recognized by TAtech as a top talent acquisition influencer,” Mattos said. “Since joining the Phoebe Family, our team has worked hard to implement innovative ways to better serve candidates and improve hiring outcomes.”
Since joining Phoebe, Mattos developed an outbound recruitment team, created in-house executive search capability, implemented new employment branding and SEO (search engine optimization) to increase Phoebe’s presence and leveraged websites such as LinkedIn and Indeed to help find potential candidates. Over the last year, hiring at Phoebe has increased 25%. And, recently Mattos’ recruitment team completed a campaign hiring 100 nurses in 100 days to help meet staffing shortages.
“We try to take a proactive approach to recruitment," Mattos said. "While we think Phoebe has a lot to offer candidates, nursing is a competitive industry. Instead of waiting for candidates to come to us, our recruiters are actively searching, contacting and offering jobs to candidates. Talent acquisition is always evolving, which means we are constantly changing how we recruit and are always looking for new and innovative ideas to promote the many opportunities available here at Phoebe."
Phoebe currently has a variety of clinical and non-clinical career opportunities available. Anyone interested in joining the Phoebe Family is encouraged to go to careers.phoebehealth.com for a complete listing of open positions and to learn more about benefits the health system has to offer.
TAtech’s 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition leaders celebrates people who are setting the agenda for innovation and understanding in talent acquisition strategy and management and technology. Each is making an important contribution to such mission-critical areas as improving the effectiveness and efficiency of recruiting operations, implementing state-of-the-art talent acquisition tools, and continuously optimizing the candidate experience.
