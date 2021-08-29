ALBANY — One of the grim realities of the powerful COVID-19 delta variant that is currently devastating the country and, in southwest Georgia, the Phoebe Putney Health System. Yes, the number of patients being treated at local facilities has decreased in recent days. One of the reasons: 17 deaths from the disease.
On Sunday, Phoebe’s latest numbers showed 186 patients being treated at its facilities: 156 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 27 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and three at Phoebe Worth medical Center in Sylvester.
“While our number of COVID-19 inpatients has dropped this week, that is not a sign of an improving situation,” Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “Fortunately, we have had multiple days with a significant number of discharges. Unfortunately, 17 of our COVID patients died in the last seven days. That’s the highest weekly total since early January.
Yesterday in Albany, we admitted 23 COVID patients – an unsustainably high daily number and a clear indication that the virus is still spreading rapidly in our community, making many people seriously ill. The current strain of the virus is much more contagious than any previous variant. The CDC says each COVID patient is now likely to spread the virus to twice as many people as in the early days of the pandemic. You can reduce the risk to those around you by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and socially distancing.”
Of the patients being treated in the Phoebe Health System, 88% are unvaccinated; 52 are on ventilators and 59 are in the hospitals’ intensive care units. The system has administered 60,275 doses of the vaccine that officials say is the best opportunity to stop the virus.
Phoebe also is expanding its capacity to administer monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. Around 80 patients received the treatment late last week, and that daily number is expected to increase this week.
“This is by far the best treatment option available for people early in their diagnosis before severe symptoms develop,” Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Health System’s chief medical officer, said. “These antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight the virus. The treatment is safe, and there is overwhelming evidence of its effectiveness in preventing worsening of symptoms.”
Phoebe has been providing the therapy at Phoebe North in Albany and Phoebe Sumter in Americus since early January. Recently, the health system added an additional location on its main campus and also began offering the treatment to pediatric patients (ages 12-17). Right now, workers are installing a modular building adjacent to the main emergency room. Once it is operational, patients who are diagnosed with COVID in the ER can immediately be referred there for treatment.
“We’re having such great success with this treatment, we want to make sure we have the ability to provide it to every appropriate patient,” Grant said. “This is a significant investment, but we know it is one that will help more patients recover without needing hospitalization. And we are making the treatment available at no cost to patients.”
Patients with a positive COVID test can be referred for the treatment by a physician, or they can begin a self-referral process by calling (229) 312-MYMD. That’s the same phone number people can use to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Phoebe facilities.
