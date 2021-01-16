ALBANY -- When five or six people take the time out of their day to heap praise on a local organization -- for any reason -- it's something of a pleasant anomaly.
When the number jumps to almost two dozen over a four or five day period, something is definitely going on.
So it's been in Albany in the week since Phoebe Putney Health System expanded its COVID-19 vaccination plan to include citizens ages 65 and over and first responders not on the initial vaccination list. The glowing reviews that the program has gotten is certainly the antithesis of similar programs throughout the state, some of which have been described as "total chaos."
"After talking with relatives in the metro Atlanta area, I think Scott Steiner and Phoebe need to go up there and show them how a vaccination program should be run," one local citizen said after receiving his vaccine. "What I'm hearing is that it's total chaos up there. Here, it was so professionally run. There were no issues, none."
Steiner, who was at the state Capitol in Atlanta Thursday, singled out for praise on behalf of Phoebe and other health care workers in the state for their efforts in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 by Gov. Brian Kemp during Kemp's State of the State speech, said it's no mere luck or happenstance that has allowed the local health system to pull off its vaccination expansion over the first week with only minor hiccups.
"We've known a vaccine was coming for a long time," Steiner, the Phoebe Health System CEO/president, said Friday. "We didn't know who (what drug companies would produce the vaccine first), but we focused more on how, how to administer the vaccine most efficiently.
"We did something of a trial run in September by vaccinating 95 percent of our employees for influenza over a nine-day period. It usually takes as long as two months. We put a plan in place, and we tested it under pressure."
Now, while other health systems across the state have been deluged with problems -- long waits in lines, non-delivery of vaccine, hospitals "saving" doses of the vaccine for second doses, unanswered phone calls, citizens waiting for hours for vaccine events that never took place ... calamities that originally had Georgia ranked 50th among states in successfully vaccinating its citizens -- Phoebe has been getting glowing marks from citizens.
"It took 30 minutes total, and that's with a 15-minute wait period to make sure nothing went wrong," one vaccinated person enthused. Added another, "From the time we drove up, there were people waiting to help us. Every phase, from registering to getting the vaccine, was as simple as can be. Kudos to Mr. Steiner and the staff at Phoebe."
Similar comments came from people who received their vaccinations at Phoebe facilities in Americus and Sylvester.
"We're now doing about 1,000 vaccinations a day at our three sites, around 700 of them in Albany," Steiner said. "For us, this process was like a building project. You have to have the right plan in place and the right tools. I think some of the issues they're having across the state is due to a lack of planning.
"About the biggest issue we've had is that we didn't have enough (vaccine reservation) phone lines when we first went online. We had 10 at first but saw that wasn't going to be enough. We expanded to 16."
Steiner said that while in Atlanta, he talked with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who asked him his thoughts on expanding the vaccinations to a larger number of people as more doses become available.
"They were talking about vaccinating people with comorbidities next -- people who smoke, people with diabetes, people with heart disease," the health system CEO said. "But my concern is how can you test that? People can say they smoke, say they have diabetes ... and you have a situation then where everybody is 'next.' I told them I think it will work better to perhaps go next to people between 55 and 65, and then people between 45 and 55. I think that might help keep down the chaos."
Steiner said he too has received messages from grateful citizens in the community praising the health system's vaccination plan. The positive reviews, he noted, can have an additional beneficial effect.
"The more positive people are about the experience, the more opportunities we have where people leave with a smile," he said. "And then the more they're going to tell people about that experience. Then more people will get the vaccine and we can move closer to defeating this pandemic."
