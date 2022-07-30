king obit.jpg

Leland Drew King, an Atlanta-based architectural model builder and third-eldest son of celebrated civil rights attorney C. B. King died of natural causes recently at his southwest Atlanta home. He was 66.

King was a pioneering architectural model builder, spending his last 30 years with architect and real estate developer John Portman, who designed much of Atlanta's downtown skyline.

