TIFTON — Accomplished poet and author Ed Pavlic will speak at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the History Room at Tift Hall on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Open to the public at no charge, the presentation is a part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit, which was founded at Mercer University in 1985. The circuit is a consortium of 10 Georgia colleges and universities working together to bring poets of national and international reputation to the campuses annually.
ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said Pavlic’s presentation will replace the scheduled visit of poet Carmen Gimenez Smith, who was unable to attend.
Pavlic is the author of 11 books and has had pieces published in more than 60 magazines. His books include “Another Kind of Madness,” “Live at the Bitter End,” and “Who Can Afford to Improvise?: James Baldwin and Black Music, the Lyric and the Listener.”
Forthcoming books include “Let it be Broke,” a collection of poems focused upon cross-racial dynamics in American life. On his website at www.edpavlic.com, Pavlic is characterized as an “American writer whose work travels across, often blurring, genres: poetry, fiction, non-fiction and scholarship.”
Pavlic received The American Poetry Review/Honickman First Book Award in 2001, the National Poetry Series Open Competition award in 2012 and 2014, the Author of the Year award from the Georgia Writers’ Association in 2009, and the Darwin Turner Memorial Award from African American Review in 1997.
A distinguished research professor of English and African American Studies at the University of Georgia, Pavlic lives in Athens with his family.
Ryan Wilson also will appear at ABAC as a part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit on April 6 in the History Room at Tift Hall.
