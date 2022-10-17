ALBANY -- Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday.
Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
"We're still looking for information, trying to gather video footage that will help us figure what steps (Jessie) had taken over the last 48 hours of his life," Persley said Monday of the shooting victim. "We're working the case, gathering information."
Persley said the investigation into the shots fired near Hugh Mills Stadium was being handled by Dougherty County School System police.
"We're helping them with the investigation, but it looks like this was one of those situations where someone simply fired a gun into the air," the APD chief said. "One vehicle was damaged (by a bullet), but that most likely was one of those cases where when something goes up, it's got to come down."
A witness who overheard the gunshots in the fatal shooting of Jessie told police that two men in a silver vehicle had made contact with victim before the witness heard gunshots and then saw the suspects speed away.
With a little more than a minute remaining in the Dougherty-Monroe football game at Hugh Mills, gunshots erupted just outside the stadium.
With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just north of the stadium where student buses park for the game and right as fans were heading to the exits with the game coming to an end.
Players and coaches rushed off the field and into the locker rooms while fans raced to get out of the stands, behind a wall, or underneath benches.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or The Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
