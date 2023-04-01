mall shooting.jpg

Corey Deriso

 Special Photo: APD

ALBANY -- Albany police have identified the suspect who took shots at patrons of the Albany Mall last week and announced the arrest of the driver in a single-car vehicle collision that left one person dead.

On March 25, officers responded to 2601 Dawson Road after receiving reports of shots being fired at the mall. The victims were walking out of the entrance, and a male suspect, identified by police as Corey Deriso, 27, brushed up against them, leading to a physical altercation. The suspect went to his vehicle and started shooting at the people with whom he'd had the altercation. Witnesses said the suspect then fled the scene and got into a white van with a blue sticker on the back.

