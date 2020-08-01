ALBANY -- Albany police said in news releases that a murder suspect had turned himself in over the weekend while others suspected in local homicides remain at large.
A news release from the Albany Police Department said that Montae Da'John Wright, 24, had turned himself in at the downtown Law Enforcement Center late Friday. That same release said Dreshun Oniki Clark, 23, was still at large.
Police also said they are looking for Cortez Oats, 17, and Demitri Lumpkin, 16, in the May 6 shooting that left 16-year-old Jaylin Stanford dead and four others -- Emanuel Hill, 20; Shakeriah Harper, 21; Lovell Mango, 18; and Willie Harris, 18 -- injured.
In that case, APD has arrested and served murder warrants on Martez Thomas, 21; Erek Cowan Bradley, 24; and Rentavious Lewis, no age given; and arrested Bobby Williams, 20; Miquell Barber, 19; Jalen Young, 18; and Roderic Freeman, 19, on aggravated assault charges.
Police responded to Turner Field Road at Meadow Drive on May 6 and found Stanford dead of gunshot wounds and the other victims injured.
Investigators have asked for the public's assistance in locating the suspects who remain at large.
