ATHENS — Pollinator conservation does not stop when the weather turns cool. There are a few items gardeners can add to their pollinator to-do list for the fall and early winter to help pollinators next spring.
Leaving fallen leaves in your landscape can have substantial benefits for next year’s pollinators. Although turfgrass experts tell us to remove fallen leaves from our turfgrass to prevent disease-causing conditions on our grasses, those leaves can have benefits when added around perennials as a mulch or at the edge of wood lines.
In many bumble bee (Bombus spp.) life cycles, mated queens go into diapause — similar to hibernation — when the weather turns cold. Their metabolism slows down and their biochemistry changes to allow them to survive winter conditions. These bees look for naturalized areas just under the ground or under leaf litter to wait out the winter. To facilitate this, gardeners can make sure there are areas like this in their landscape.
Once spring arrives, the mated bumble bee queens come out of diapause and look for areas to create a nest, usually naturalized areas such as old rodent homes. Some bumble bees can create nests of up to 500 bees, and these pollinators emerge hungry and ready to pollinate a garden.
Many native bees use the hollow stems of spent flowers for nests. Leafcutter bees (Megachile spp.) and orchard bees (Osmia spp.) look for the hollow stems of black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta) or purple coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea) for spring nest making. Instead of throwing hollow stems on the burn pile, leave them in place or move them to another area of their landscape, like the edge of any woods.
Breaking stems into segments of approximately 8 inches and gathering them in a nesting box also is effective.
Cavity-nesting bee species look for hollow stems approximately the width of their bodies. Even small hollow stems are useful to small native bees. The bees will pay gardeners back by pollinating their 2022 gardens.
Make notes on what pollinator plants performed well in 2021. Look for something spectacular when visiting a public garden to add to landscapes. Take some time to evaluate gardens, as fall is an appropriate time to plant perennials and trees.
Trees are an underappreciated part of the pollinator garden. For example, maple trees will produce thousands of nectar-rich blooms early in the spring season, and early emerging pollinators flock to their inconspicuous flowers. Since the upper soil (6 to 8 inches deep) does not freeze in Georgia winters, planting now will allow the plants to produce some roots during the cool season. The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension publication “Selecting Trees and Shrubs as Resources for Pollinators” may be helpful.
When the weather really turns cold, consider learning more about native pollinators. There are several books that will help increase identification skills to help recognize more of insect visitors next year. “The Bees in Your Backyard” and “Common Bees of Eastern North America” by Joseph Wilson and Olivia Carril, and “Butterflies of Georgia” by Jaret Daniels are useful guides for beginners and experienced insect appreciators. Learning one or two new species a year is a worthy goal.
Whether adding a new pollinator garden, decreasing insecticide use, participating in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, or introducing children or grandchildren to insects, it all makes a difference.
