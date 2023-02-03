TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Curator Polly Huff received the 2023 Exhibit Category 2 Award during the Georgia Association of Museums' annual meeting and awards luncheon.

Huff earned the award for the Georgia Museum of Agriculture exhibit “Carver & Polk: Crossover of Agriculture and Photography in the early 20th Century,” which is based on the friendship of photographer Prentice Herman Polk and agriculturalist George Washington Carver.

Tags