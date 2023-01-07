ALBANY – West Fourth Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close Monday in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The city of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
“We apologize for the minor inconvenience this may cause for some drivers, but the long-term benefits of the new trauma and intensive care tower will be tremendous for southwest Georgia,” Deb Angerami, the CEO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said in a news release. “The closure will have minimal impact on traffic flow. There isn’t much through traffic there, and most drivers travelling on the 400 block of Fourth Avenue use the street to access Phoebe facilities. We look forward to celebrating a groundbreaking on this vital project soon.”
Patients and visitors will still use Fourth Avenue to access Phoebe’s Emergency Center. They will simply need to approach the Emergency Center from the Jefferson Street side of 4th Avenue. Parking is available on the first floor of the Employee & Physician Parking Deck.
