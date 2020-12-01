ALBANY -- When vascular surgeon/businessman Dr. Tripp Morgan talks about the tumultuous three years that the downtown Pretoria Fields Brewery has been open, one word keeps popping up in his conversation: evolution.
The original idea conceived by Morgan and his Pretoria Field Collective partners was to build the craft brewery on farmland the collective owns in southwest Dougherty County. When nearby plantation owners complained about the plan, Morgan agreed to look into bringing the brewery into a downtown district that was barely functioning, with only a precious few viable businesses managing to hang on.
As Pretoria Fields prepares to mark its third anniversary downtown Saturday with a 1 p.m.-close celebration, it's easy to understand why evolution is such an integral part of Morgan's conversation.
"The three years downtown have been wonderful, but (the brewery) certainly evolved from our original plan," Morgan said Tuesday morning. "We went from the idea of a small, farm-based craft brewery to a downtown centerpiece. We were kind of the first to make the move to the downtown district, and after us several businesses followed, from the high-rises that Pace (Burt) brought to the area to The Flint (restaurant).
"Hopefully, we kind of led the way."
The brewery has certainly been part of a huge evolutionary process by the collective -- some by design, some out of necessity.
In addition to bringing an independent radio station to the brewery, Pretoria Fields Collective was one of the state's first agricultural groups to grow hemp and extract oils that are used in health-related products after the state legislature legalized the product.
"With the hemp business, we wanted it to be closely aligned with our farming operation," Morgan said of land in Dougherty, Lee and Mitchell counties on which the collective grows organic crops. "The whole concept of the brewery was a farmhouse brewery, and the hemp business went along with our organic farming operation.
"The radio station (WPFQ, 102.1 FM) was a point of coalescence for our tap room, and it's been a place of good relief for me, especially when I'm spinning records on Saturday nights. Our station is kind of the same story as all of our other elements of the collective: It's the little station that could."
The brewery took a 180 evolutionary turn when the coronavirus pandemic caught southwest Georgia in its deadly grip. Within a matter of days, Morgan and his partners had planned, organized and gotten emergency regulatory approval to convert equipment used at the brewery to make beer to instead make and package much-needed hand sanitizer.
"The hand sanitizer deal was a rallying point for us," Morgan said. "First of all, it helped the community. And secondly, it allowed us to keep our folks employed. That certainly was a big thing for us and for the community as we fought the virus."
The brewers at Pretoria Fields are now awaiting the delivery of a giant still that will be used to distill spirits, allowing the brewery to make its own signature vodka and gin drinks for sale in the tap room.
"The distillery was part of the plan all along," Morgan said. "We've always felt we could distill grains. And when you think about it, there's not much difference in converting to distill alcohol and converting equipment to make hand sanitizer."
Pretoria Fields also has held one event on its land on Walker-Ducker Road and is moving forward with plans to open a second tap room on the property and "host at least one event every quarter starting next year."
Saturday's third anniversary celebration will feature food trucks on the premises, music by the Far Too Fresh Band, the revival of the "gosa-rita," a gosa ale aged in tequila barrels, other small-batch specialty beers, and the "Santa soda" apple cider drink. There is no cost to attend the shindig.
As he contemplated the evolution of the Pretoria Fields Brewery, Morgan hinted that he's not content to sit still.
"We'll see how it goes," the businessman said in response to a question about continued evolution. "We'd like to have tap rooms throughout the state, so that's something we're looking at.
"But we're going to enjoy this celebration right now. This one is a little special because it comes as we're making our first hemp harvest. Everyone is invited to come out and have a good time. It's always a good weekend for us."
