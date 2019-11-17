ALBANY — A property and casualty adjuster for Underwriters Safety & Claims, the claims administrator for the Dougherrty County Commission, has asked contractor Candace Reese Walters for additional information concerning her claim that the county owes Walters $25,000 for overtime work and attorney’s fees related to work Walters did for the county.
In a letter to Walters dated Nov. 14, Laurie Barczykowski wrote, “In order to complete our evaluation of your claim, we need the following information: receipts/invoices and time cards. As you are aware, this is a government entity claim involving taxpayer funds, and we are obligated to fully document all claims.”
Walters said in a letter that she sent last week to Dougherty County Commissioners and to The Albany Herald that she had not been paid funds owed her after a year of attempting to collect fees Walters said she earned while doing contract public relations work for the county after two deadly storms in 2017. (Her name at that time was Candace Reese; she told The Albany Herald she had gotten married since her work with the county ended.)
County Attorney Spencer Lee told The Herald vetting of Walters’ claims led to a conclusion that she was not owed any money by the county.
Walters’ attorney, Durante Partridge, said in an attachment to her letter to commissioners that current Appeals Court Judge Ken Hodges had promised to work with her attorney to see that she was paid funds owed her. Partridge responded on Walters’ behalf to the letter sent to his client by Underwriters’ Barczykowski.
He wrote:
I am in receipt of your correspondence to my client regarding your request for documentation/communication, with a 24-hour deadline. Unfortunately, we will not do such at this time, as we have been in communication with Attorney Lee, (Dougherty Administrator) Mr. (Michael) McCoy, and even Judge Ken Hodges about the nature of the monies due to my client, for works performed beyond the scope of the agreement.
Accordingly, my client performed around-the-clock services for the county, during the storm and in its aftermath, in excess of the hours contracted. Further, my client set up, and ran, the county’s social media accounts, again none of which was in the agreement, nor was it a work for hire, as there was no work-for-hire agreement in place. Furthermore, her attorney’s fees from the contract, as well as ongoing attorney’s fees, have not been compensated, as we have been at this for over the past year.
Laurie, our frustration is furthered because the county, specifically Mr. McCoy and through Mr. Hodges, agreed to compensate my client for her work product (i.e. access to the Facebook & Twitter Pages she created) and the additional hours she’d worked. This agreement came after my client was threatened with criminal charges being pressed against her, so it was made under stress and duress, to say the least. Moreover, Attorney Lee also acknowledged that my client would be due legal fees per the contract.
Please advise as to whether or not you have had the opportunity to speak with those named above for their take on this matter. Should you need anything further, please contact me directly and not my client. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.
Barczykowski said in her letter to Walters that the “Dougherty County Board of Commissioners has honored the agreement and has paid Envision Global Corporation $19,194.40 for your services. Per your email, you are requesting $25,000 for attorney’s fees, work product and storm communications overtime to be paid by 12/15. No documentation has been submitted for the amount being claimed.”