...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Sowega Council on Aging continues to be at the forefront of hope, change and innovation as it serves the growing population of seniors and their caregivers in southwest Georgia.
More than 19 million seniors currently represent the Silent Generation (born 1928-1945). By 2030, statistics point to a “silver tsunami” as everyone in the Baby Boomer Generation (born 1946-1964) will be 65 or older — an estimated 73 million seniors.
Senior care has become challenging. While the aging population is increasing, the resources to care for them are decreasing. As a result, seniors can be more likely to experience loneliness, isolation, hunger, depression, physical illness, injury and more.
The council on aging's service model is uniquely designed to engage seniors of all stages: active seniors, homebound and disabled seniors, and nursing home and assisted living seniors.
Thanks to federal funding and strategic partnerships throughout the community, thousands of seniors in the region have been served. Sowega Council on Aging has provided valuable resources like home-delivered meals, congregate meal programs, activities and classes, Claris companion tablets and caregiver resources.
However, thousands of seniors in the area are still waiting. That’s where, council on aging officials say, the public can help. Every dollar given by donors goes to increase the number of seniors served by SCOA in our region.
Persons interested in lending a hand can find ways to help on the Sowega Council on Aging website.
