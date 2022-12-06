hope.png

Sowega Council on Aging continues to be at the forefront of hope, change and innovation as it serves the growing population of seniors and their caregivers in southwest Georgia.

ALBANY — The face of aging is changing.

More than 19 million seniors currently represent the Silent Generation (born 1928-1945). By 2030, statistics point to a “silver tsunami” as everyone in the Baby Boomer Generation (born 1946-1964) will be 65 or older — an estimated 73 million seniors.

