ALBANY – With the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) being diagnosed in Dougherty County, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials outlined the steps being taken to ensure the safety of their patients, staff and the community as a whole during a news conference Wednesday.
At the conference, Dr. Eddie Black, medical director of Emergency Services, and Dr. Steve Kitchen, chief medical officer at Phoebe, were joined by Southwest Public Health District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis to address Phobe’s actions and public concerns related to COVID-19.
Ruis said one encouraging sign is that while in some countries the number of cases is rising, in others it appeared to be plateauing or leveling off. Georgia officials reported earlier Wednesday that there were seven confirmed cases and 15 presumptive cases in the state.
“We would like to talk a little about what has been done and what can be done," Ruis said. "One thing that has been done is that our medical community and other stakeholders here have not been caught off guard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Preparations have been made as federal, state and local agencies have worked and trained together to work for the benefit of our community for this type of event."
Ruis said COVID-19 is now a "reportable disease," adding “therefore we know where cases are, who the cases are and know that they are getting the care that they need. We are tracing and tracking all contacts.”
One of the first steps taken by Phoebe in wake of the confirmed cases was the implementation of a modified visitation policy for the hospital. New guidelines include:
♦ Visitation hours will now be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
♦ Each patient will be allowed only one visitor at a time. This rule will be strictly enforced.
♦ All visitors will be required to check in and out.
♦ All visitors will have to submit to a brief health screening to ensure they do not have any Coronavirus symptoms.
♦ Public entrances will be reduced to three locations at the main campus in Albany. Patients and visitors must enter through the main entrance, the Medical Tower entrance or the Emergency Center/Labor & Delivery entrance.
♦ Visitors and patients should park in the main front parking lot. The Car Park (garage on Second Avenue) will be reserved for employees only.
♦ Patients and visitors to other Phoebe hospitals should enter through the main hospital entrances.
Phoebe is also asking the public not to schedule flower and gift deliveries to patients' rooms. Visitors should take flowers to patients themselves or schedule deliveries to patients’ homes.
Phoebe also will restrict volunteer and student access to all campuses.
“Phoebe volunteers are vital to the operation of our health system, but we know many of them are at greater risk of serious complications from coronavirus," Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner, said. "For their protection, and to ensure we are doing all we can to minimize spread of the illness, we think it is proper to ask all volunteers to stay away from our hospitals temporarily.
The hospital is also working with its educational partners to notify students that they should avoid the hospital at this time.
During the news conference, a variety of common-sense actions were recommended, among them: If you are sick stay home. If your child is sick do not send them to school. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Carry tissues for coughing and sneezing. If a tissue is not available cough into your sleeve.
Remote work and study options are worth considering where possible. Businesses and schools are urged to establish liberal policies regarding sick leave. Anyone who is sick should call their health care provider before going for testing. Testing is available at most health care providers.
Those who have been exposed will be asked to self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days from their last exposure. During that period, they should not go out or expose themselves in crowds. To reduce droplet spread, they should remain at least 6 feet from anyone around them.
“This is not the time to panic," Ruis said. "But it is time to plan and prepare for the future.”
