ALBANY — This holiday weekend, Southwest Public Health District 8-2 will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Albany on Labor Day.
The clinic will be operated through a partnership between public health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Georgia. CORE is a crisis response organization that brings immediate aid and recovery to underserved communities across the globe.
The clinic will be located near the Phoebe North campus, at 2002 Palmyra Road (pulmonology building). Vaccinations will be available 9 a.m.-noon for those ages 12 and up. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine, available for those 12 and older, is a two-dose vaccine, with shots about one month apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for those 18 and older, requires just one dose.
Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine on Monday should arrive before 11:30 a.m.; that will be the cutoff time for the last shots to be administered.
Appointments are not required, and participants do not have to be a resident of Dougherty County to receive the vaccine.
