ALBANY — City of Albany officials will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 to obtain citizens’ input regarding the city’s Urban Redevelopment Plan.
The hearing will be held at the Albany-Dougherty Government Center at 222 Pine Ave.
The purpose of the meeting, Downtown Albany Manager Lequrica Gaskins said Tuesday, is to update the city’s now-expired Urban Redevelopment Plan so that Albany officials can apply to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to reinstate opportunity zones within the city limits.
“One of the requirements of an Urban Redevelopment Plan is to have a master plan in place,” Gaskins said. “Once that step is completed and accepted by the Department of Community Affairs, the city can apply for recognition of Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones are important because they allow developers to take advantage of incentives that become vital tools in development projects.
“The city’s current Urban Redevelopment Plan has expired, and so has recognition of Opportunity Zones. We are asking for citizen feedback on a new plan so that we can once again offer these incentives.”
Albany’s Urban Redevelopment Plan is intended to address slum and blight in specific downtown areas. Updating the plan will allow the city to be more competitive for funding and encourage public/private investments. A copy of the proposed plan can be viewed at www.swgrcplanning.org/other-regional-plans.
Proposed Opportunity Zones in the city’s plan, designated Area 1 Northeast and Area 2 Southwest, offer opportunities to meet the goal of alleviating blight in the inner city.
Area 1’s boundaries include a portion of Front Street to the east, Flint Avenue to the south, Jefferson Street to the West, and an area between Residence and Tift avenues to the north. Pluses and minuses in the area include the mix of underdeveloped, blighted and restored buildings within the boundaries, wide streets with ample parking but crumbled and nonexistent sidewalks.
Area 2’s boundaries include Flint to the north, Monroe Street to the east (with cutouts that jut farther east to include sections between Jackson and Jefferson streets), Highland Avenue to the south and McKinley Street to the west. Pluses and minuses in the area include the mix of underdeveloped, blighted and restored buildings within the boundaries, a mix of residential and business structures, wide streets, a number of vacant lots and walkability issues.
Gaskins said the Urban Redevelopment Plan under consideration is used to determine state Opportunity Zones.
“There are state and federal Opportunity Zones, and they can be the same, depending on the designated area,” she said. “The normal process, though, is to qualify with the state by developing an Urban Redevelopment Plan. Then you can look at federal Opportunity Zones.”
United States Census Bureau data from 2020 show that the city has an estimated poverty rate of 31%. The two city Urban Redevelopment Areas (URAs) are made up of segments that have been determined to be “pockets of blight.” These segments impact the goals set forth by the city, specifically the goals of the Albany office of Downtown Development.
The purpose, therefore, of the Urban Redevelopment Plan is to assist with revitalization and future growth. The plan will work within Albany officials’ goals to fight blight and underdevelopment of property. This plan proposes to balance regulatory procedures within the areas by supporting community, business, and infrastructure development and redevelopment.
The main purpose of the Urban Redevelopment Plan is to identify areas of the downtown district for development, redevelopment and revitalization. These areas are prime locations for attention at the time of publication due to their influence, location, or area momentum within the downtown district.
Redevelopment goals and objectives of the plan include:
♦ Eliminate physical and social blight;
♦ Improve economic development opportunities;
♦ Improve physical development and infrastructure;
♦ Create incentive for public and private investments;
♦ Promote the rehabilitation or production of safe, secure and affordable housing;
♦ Assess and identify opportunities for business and economic development;
♦ Identify vacant buildings and create a list of potential uses for building or land;
♦ Encourage innovative economic strategies for downtown revitalization;
♦ Remove existing blighted conditions threatening public health, safety and welfare;
♦ Reduce crime and provide safer, cleaner and more attractive neighborhoods and commercial areas.
The proposed Urban Redevelopment Plan will not impact residents, and a relocation strategy will not be needed to promote the plan. Should changes be made at a later time, the plan may be amended to incorporate an option for relocating displaced residents.
The city hopes to utilize the plan to entice private development in the Urban Redevelopment Area. Utilizing this plan, the city and private investors can join together to create partnerships in the redevelopment of the proposed areas.
Albany will continue to provide public infrastructure needed for private redevelopment in the Urban Redevelopment Area.
The office of downtown development, the city of Albany, and local stakeholders will work together to implement this plan. As time and funds are available, different components will be addressed to ensure that goals are being achieved.
“This program will be a good addition to our downtown development toolbox,” Gaskins said. “With an approved Urban Redevelopment Plan and Opportunity Zone designations, we can offer developers incentives that will make them more likely to work with the city to improve and revitalize our downtown.”
Anyone with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility or who speaks a foreign language and wishes to attend the public hearing should contact Gaskins prior to Jan. 10. She can be reached at (229) 483-7665 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.
