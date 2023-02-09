TIFTON -- Rachel Elizondo, who lost both of her parents to domestic violence, can certainly empathize with individuals who seek help at Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House, a shelter/haven for victims of domestic abuse and violence.
Her work with the organization was rewarded this week when Elizondo was named the Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House Volunteer of the Year.
"I was incredibly honored -- and totally caught off guard -- to be awarded the 2022 Betty Ryfun Volunteer of the Year Award at Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House’s first-ever awards night," Elizondo said in a Facebook post. "It feels like no small coincidence that this happened only two days before the anniversary of mama’s death, the event that spurred me to get involved with this wonderful organization.
"The work they are doing is truly life-saving, and I am grateful to have had a part in some of it. As they were introducing me tonight and listing the ways I have helped them and worked with them, I couldn’t help but think of the many ways they have helped me over the years."
Elizondo, who is a self-employed writer/marketing specialist, recently was a reporter for The Albany Herald.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.