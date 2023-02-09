rachel elizondo.png

Rachel Elizondo, who lost both of her parents to domestic violence, has been named the Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House Volunteer of the Year.

 Special Photo

TIFTON -- Rachel Elizondo, who lost both of her parents to domestic violence, can certainly empathize with individuals who seek help at Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House, a shelter/haven for victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Her work with the organization was rewarded this week when Elizondo was named the Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House Volunteer of the Year.

Tags