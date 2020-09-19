TIFTON -- Rachel Elizondo has been named chairwoman of the Domestic Violence Program Committee for Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end domestic and sexual violence, as well as child sexual and physical abuse.
Elizondo, who previously worked as a reporter for The Albany Herald, is currently employed as the community relations coordinator for the Tifton-based Southwell health care system.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and that will be a focus for Elizondo and the Domestic Violence Program Committee in the immediate future, a news release from the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.