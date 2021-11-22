radium.jpg

Radium Springs Elementary Student Council members organized a can drive recently for those in need. Students donated 583 cans to the Salvation Army. The top donating class gave 75 cans. Radium Principal Bruce Bowles, far right, offered a big thank you to all of the students, teachers, faculty and staff for their participation in the food drive.

 Special Photo: Radium Elementary

ALBANY -- Radium Springs Elementary Student Council members organized a can drive recently for those in need. Students donated 583 cans to the Salvation Army. The top donating class gave 75 cans. Radium officials offered a big thank you to all of the students, teachers, faculty and staff.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos