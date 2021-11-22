ALBANY -- Radium Springs Elementary Student Council members organized a can drive recently for those in need. Students donated 583 cans to the Salvation Army. The top donating class gave 75 cans. Radium officials offered a big thank you to all of the students, teachers, faculty and staff.
